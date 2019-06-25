Image copyright Rotary Club of Carse of Stirling Image caption Low-lying parts of Stirling were badly affected

Fourteen people were rescued by boat from Stirling County Rugby Club after torrential thundery downpours affected the area.

Stirling fire and rescue service's water rescue unit was called out at about 20:45 on Monday. No-one was injured.

Flash flooding affected many roads in Stirling and Edinburgh.

In Stirling, Castleview Primary and Wallace High schools are expected to remain closed.

Edinburgh and Stirling had been hit with flash flooding and thunder with one man stranded on a car roof.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Edinburgh flooding: Rising water causes chaos

One road in Stirling was deep enough with flowing water to create an improvised water slide.

Heavy rain led to disruption in the west of the capital across Bankhead, Clermiston and Corstorphine.

A Tesco supermarket in Stirling appeared to have suffered a failure in its roof as a social media post showed water pouring into the store.

Earlier Edinburgh Trams suspended some services until water had subsided from the tracks and advised passengers to use buses instead.

The MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine, posted footage of water lapping up the front of her constituency office on St John's Road.

Image copyright CHRISTINE JARDINE MP Image caption Flooding forced the closure of MP Christine Jardine's office

She advised people in the area to stay safe and to alert the emergency services if they were affected by flooding.

Ms Jardine said: "The water appears to have gone down as quick as it rose - but we're hearing terrible stories about people in other parts on top of cars.

"I'm worried about people coming home to flooded homes. The first thing we did was put the electricity off - if it gets into the wiring it can be dangerous.

"We've had heavy thunder from around 13:00 and I think the drains couldn't cope as we're at the foot of the hill."

Police advised motorists to take care and use alternative routes where possible.