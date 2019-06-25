Officials have given a sneak peek inside the new £150m Royal Hospital for Sick Children ahead of it opening in two weeks' time.

The purpose-built hospital at Little France will open its doors on 9 July and the current hospital in Sciennes will close on the same day.

The new 233-bed hospital will form part of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh campus, providing care for children and young people to around 16 years of age.

The transfer of patients and equipment from the current hospital will start on Friday 5 July and will continue until 15 July.

Tim Davidson, NHS Lothian chief executive, said: "We have stained glass windows, musical installations, artwork that brings the building to life and supports healing and recovery.

"The artists and designers have worked closely with patients and their families as well as staff in the development of their design proposals.

"A huge thank you goes to all our supporters."

Image caption Tim Davidson, NHS Lothian chief executive at the new The Royal Hospital for Sick Children