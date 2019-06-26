Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Albert Caballero earlier admitted abducting, assaulting and raping the woman on 27 December 2018 at his flat in Windsor Place

A man who raped a lone support worker during a visit to his Edinburgh home has been jailed for eight years.

Albert Caballero, 46, admitted abducting, assaulting and raping the woman on 27 December 2018 at his flat in Windsor Place.

Following the attack, he repeatedly urged the woman to phone police and tell them what he had done.

Caballero also contacted the emergency services and told a call handler he raped the woman.

When two officers later found him outside an unmanned police station, he told them: "I've raped someone. I'm guilty. I've done a very bad thing."

'Professional capacity'

During sentencing, Lord Kinclaven told the High Court in Edinburgh that the victim in the attack had provided a very articulate and moving impact statement outlining the consequences of the assault for her.

He told Caballero: "It was an attack carried out against a young woman who was acting in the course of her employment as your support worker.

"She was someone who had supported you a professional capacity for a number of years."

The court was told that at the time of the offence, first offender Caballero had worked part-time as a cleaner and was receiving support from a charity that helped children and adults with additional needs.

Advocate depute Jo McDonald said: "The accused has learning difficulties and suffers from paranoia, irrational fixations and epilepsy."

Lord Kinclaven said that in addition to the jail term, Caballero would be subject to a supervision order for a further four years after he left prison.

He told Caballero he would have faced a 12-year prison sentence but for his early guilty plea in the case.

Caballero will remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.