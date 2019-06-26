Image caption Louise Tiffney was 43 when she went missing in May 2002

Judges have set dates for a hearing to take place on whether a man who was acquitted of murdering his mother can stand trial for a second time.

Sean Flynn, 35, was cleared by a jury in 2005 after being accused of killing his mother Louise Tiffney who went missing in Edinburgh in 2002.

Prosecutors have applied double jeopardy legislation in a bid to have a fresh proceedings brought to court.

Mr Flynn's legal team opposes the move to place him on trial again.

At a procedural hearing on Wednesday, judges Lord Menzies, Lord Brodie and Lord Drummond Young arranged for a four-day hearing to take place later this year.

The hearing will start on 26 November.