Woman dies after being found in burning car near Bathgate
- 27 June 2019
A woman has died after being found seriously injured in a burning car in West Lothian.
The 47-year-old had significant burns and a head injury when she was discovered near Drumcross Farm in Bathgate at 18:15 on Tuesday.
A man, also 47, was found next to her and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The woman died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday. Police are treating her death as suspicious.
Officers said inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident were continuing.