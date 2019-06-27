Image copyright Google

A man is being treated for a serious leg injury following a hit-and-run in West Lothian.

The 25-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car in Bathgate at about 10:10 but the vehicle did not stop.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh from the scene of the crash in Marjoribanks Street, at its junction with Hopetoun Street.

Police are also probing a hit-and-a-run in Edinburgh involving a cyclist and his three-year-old passenger.

The 38-year-old suffered minor injuries in the crash on Seafield Road, Edinburgh, at 08:50, but the child was not hurt.

A white Ford Focus failed to stop and drove off towards Portobello.

Police are appealing for witnesses to both incidents.