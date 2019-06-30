Man charged with murder bid on police officer in Tayport
- 30 June 2019
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Fife.
The 46-year-old man was stabbed in the chest while responding to a disturbance at a house in Tayport on Saturday at 00:45.
He was treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for a puncture wound. He has since been released and is recovering at home.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.