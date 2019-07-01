The World Premiere of Mrs Lowry and Son brought Edinburgh International Film Festival 2019 to a close on Sunday. The previous 12 days saw stars of the silver screen breeze into the capital for screenings, premieres and galas.
Actor Timothy Spall was in Edinburgh's Festival Theatre on Sunday for the world premiere of his latest film, Mrs Lowry and Son. He stars as English artist LS Lowry five years after he starred as the British painter JMW Turner in Mike Leigh's 2014 film Mr Turner. He told reporters he was very interested by artists. The premiere brought this year's festival to a close.
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Richard Dreyfuss was in town for the world premiere of his new film, Astronaut. Dreyfuss said he was drawn to the role, playing the lonely widower Angus in the film, struggling against age prejudice to chase his unlikely dream of travelling up into space.
Danny Boyle attended the Scottish premiere of his latest musical comedy, Yesterday, which stars Himesh Patel as a struggling singer-songwriter who wakes up to a world where The Beatles never existed. Boyle also attended an in-person event where he discussed his career as one of the UK's most popular and successful directors.
You make me wanna... plenty of shouts from the photographers trying to capture Lulu's attention. The singer, who performs the title theme in Robert the Bruce was on the red carpet, chatting to delighted fans before attending the after-show party at the the Lulu Lounge in Edinburgh's George Street.
The festival screened the world premiere of Robert the Bruce, where Angus Macfadyen reprises the role he first played in Mel Gibson's 1995 blockbuster Braveheart, which went on to win five Oscars.
Greta Bellamacina made her acting debut as Stephanie Turnip in the Harry Potter series at the age of 13. Now an actress, filmmaker and poet, she dropped into Edinburgh for the world premiere of her directorial debut, Hurt By Paradise in which she stars as a young mother trying to make it as a poet in modern day London.
Scots actor Jack Lowden wowed in the BBC's adaptation of War and Peace. The actor was serving on the international jury which selected Miia Tervo's "Aurora," which received its UK premiere at this year's festival as the Best International Feature Film.
Scottish actors Kathleen McDermott & Shauna MacDonald (pictured with Stephen McCole and David Hayman) were reunited this week at the Filmhouse Cinema at a retrospective screening of Philip John's 2007 Scottish classic Wedding Belles.
Another Braveheart alumni, Mhairi Calvey makes a brief appearance as the queen in Robert The Bruce. At the age of five, Calvey made her movie debut playing the role of Young Murron in the opening "thistle scene".
Gary Lewis, best known for his roles in Billy Elliott, Gangs of New York and Outlander, posed for selfies with happy fans on the opening night.
The Acid House and Filth actress Pollyanna McIntosh, who also starred in The Walking Dead, appeared at the UK premiere of Darlin', which she directed, at the Filmhouse. Now living in Hollywood, the actress/director said how much she enjoys returning to the place where she first developed her passion for independent cinema.
Scottish actor/director, Peter Mullan appeared in a special event at the Traverse Theatre to talk about his collaborative work with composer Craig Armstrong, spanning more than 30 years.
The film festival’s opening night gala on 19 June featured the European premiere of Ninian Doff’s quirky comedy Boyz in the Wood, starring Kate Dickie. The film follows four teenage boys who quickly land themselves in heaps of trouble while doing their Duke of Edinburgh Award in the Scottish Highlands.
Hetty Feather actor Georgie Glen plays the Duchess in Boyz in the Wood.
