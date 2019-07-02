Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze at Edinburgh home

  • 2 July 2019
Firefighters are tackling a fire in a semi-detached house in Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised at 08:05 at Redhall Place.

The fire service said the whole house was well alight and firefighters, using breathing apparatus, are at the scene trying to bring it under control.

There are no reports of any injured or missing people.

