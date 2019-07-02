Firefighters tackle blaze at Edinburgh home
- 2 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a fire in a semi-detached house in Edinburgh.
The alarm was raised at 08:05 at Redhall Place.
The fire service said the whole house was well alight and firefighters, using breathing apparatus, are at the scene trying to bring it under control.
There are no reports of any injured or missing people.