A woman who died after being discovered in a burning car in West Lothian "lived a brave and exciting life", her family have said.

Ann Drummond, 47, had serious burns and a head injury when she was found near Dumcross Farm, Bathgate.

A man, also 47, was found next to her and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms Drummond died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, her family said: "Our mum was a talented, compassionate and happy woman who was infinitely strong and lived a brave and exciting life.

"We are proud and honoured to call her mum and are all utterly devastated to have lost her.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Det Insp Nick Brookfield, of Police Scotland, said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Ann's entire family and we are continuing to support them while at the same time progressing our inquiries into her death.

"If you believe you have any relevant information to assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."