Image copyright West Lothian Council Image caption A significant number of new homes are being built in Winchburgh and surrounding areas

West Lothian Council has agreed to invest £60m in two new secondary schools and a new primary school in Winchburgh.

They say it is to cater for a significant number of new homes in the area, and that local school catchments will change as a result.

The non-denominational high school will be ready by August 2022.

The council believes the funding to be "one of the largest investments in education anywhere in Scotland".

Executive councillor for education, David Dodds, added that this would be the "largest single location investment made by the council".

"West Lothian is one of the fastest growing areas in Scotland and more and more people are choosing to make West Lothian their home and raise their families here," he said.

What will be built?

A replacement Holy Family Primary School with initial capacity of 231 pupils to be open by August 2022

A non-denominational secondary school with initial capacity of 660 planned to be open by August 2022

A denominational secondary school with capacity of 660 planned to be open by August 2023

Separate physical education and facilities management accommodation to be available from August 2022.

A statutory consultation will be undertaken, to gauge opinion on changes to the catchment area. Winchburgh Primary is currently a feeder school to the popular Linlithgow Academy, which has more than 1,200 pupils.

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said they wanted to ensure "sufficient education capacity" as well as "modern and innovative schools."

A number of new homes have already been built at Winchburgh.