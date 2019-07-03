A former Fife heroin trafficker has been jailed for four-and-half-years after he was caught with cocaine with a street value of £1,750.

William Binnie, 48, earlier admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between 22 August 2018 and 10 January in Buckhaven, and West Wemyss.

Binnie previously served a nine year prison sentence for heroin.

Lady Scott told him he would have faced a six year sentence but for his early guilty plea.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: "Your involvement and the significance of your role is shown by the drugs paraphernalia and cash recovered."

Lady Scott said Binnie's position was made "much more serious" by his criminal record of 27 offences, including assault and robbery and being concerned in the supply of heroin, which earned him a nine-year sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2005.

Defence counsel Tim Niven-Smith told the court: "He fully accepts a custodial sentence will be imposed."

He said that following his earlier release from custody Binnie was involved in running two businesses, including a tea room.

The defence counsel said Binnie, a prisoner in Perth jail, had tried to lead a law-abiding lifestyle, but developed a drug habit at weekends.