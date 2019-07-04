Image copyright Sarah Vesty Image caption A man and woman were arrested following the incident in Shadepark Gardens in Dalkeith

Four police officers have been taken to hospital after being attacked by three dogs while dealing with a disturbance at a house in Midlothian.

Officers went to the property in Shadepark Gardens in Dalkeith at about 04:10 after being alerted by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A woman in the house had earlier suffered multiple dog bites. She was later arrested along with a man.

The officers suffered multiple injuries while dealing with the incident.

Two officers were bitten by dogs on the legs and arms, a third was scratched on the stomach and a fourth suffered a hand injury.

A fifth officer was also hurt after allegedly being punched in the face by a man.

Specialist dog unit

All the officers were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, along with the man and woman.

One of the dogs was caught and placed in the back of a marked police van during the incident, while the other two were held inside the flat.

A heavy police presence, including a specialist dog unit, remained at the scene until the two animals were removed from the house at 10:30.

Ch Insp Arron Clinkscales, Midlothian Area Commander said: "Four police officers sustained injuries from dogs whilst within, and in the vicinity, of the property. A fifth officer was assaulted, sustaining a facial injury.

"A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the incident which will be investigated with the utmost seriousness. I wish all injured parties a full and quick recovery."