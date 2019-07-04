The new Sick Children's Hospital in Edinburgh will face indefinite delays after problems with the ventilation system were identified.

The £150m building in Little France was due to open Tuesday and the current hospital in Sciennes was scheduled to close on the same day.

But last minute inspections found national safety standards were not being met in the critical care wards.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she had no option but to delay the opening.

Image caption The new hospital had been due to open in autumn 2017

Ms Freeman has directed the health board to act as quickly as possible practicable to ensure all aspects of the hospital, including the ventilation system, meet the necessary national standards.

NHS Lothian has been instructed to set out their plan to phase the move from the old hospital to the new site once it is safe to do so.

Ms Freeman said: "There is no greater responsibility of the NHS than to ensure the clinical safety of their patients, not least when those patients are children.

"In order to be absolutely sure that patient safety is delivered, I have no choice but to postpone NHS Lothian's planned move to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

"It is vital that patient safety remains paramount, which is why I have asked the health board to stop all moves until assurances have been given that the new site is entirely compliant with the relevant health technical standards."

'Deeply concerned'

The minister has also asked for an investigation as to why the problem was only identified five days before the official opening.

She added: "While this issue has been caught by the final safety checks, I am disappointed and deeply concerned that this was not identified earlier.

"I have asked that Health Facilities Scotland undertake an investigation to determine how the hospital got to this advanced stage before it was discovered that the ventilation system fell below the standards expected. This work will cover both technical and governance aspects of the project.

"We will continue to be in close contact with the health board throughout this period to ensure the health and safety of patients remains the key focus."

Image caption Tim Davison, NHS Lothian chief executive at the new The Royal Hospital for Sick Children

NHS Lothian chief executive, Tim Davison said: "Patient safety is paramount, and following the handover of the new hospital NHS Lothian has continued to monitor facilities at the new site to ensure all systems are operating to national standards.

"Following advice from an independent advisor, I fully accept the Health Secretary's decision to reschedule the move to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

"The air environment is extremely important and can help prevent the occurrence and spread of infection in patients who are already vulnerable.

"We are extremely disappointed that we cannot move as planned and I am very sorry for the disappointment this will cause to patients, their families and staff affected by this delay. However, patient safety must always come first."

The new 233-bed hospital will form part of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh campus, providing care for children and young people to around 16 years of age.

Last month BBC Scotland was allowed inside for a preview of the new hospital.

The transfer of patients and equipment from the current hospital was scheduled to start on Friday and continue until 15 July.

The new hospital had been due to open in 2017 but a series of problems pushed that back.