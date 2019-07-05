Image caption The Royal Hospital for Sick Children was due to open on Tuesday

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she overruled NHS Lothian's plans to open the new children's hospital in Edinburgh next week.

The £150m building in Little France was due to open on Tuesday but is now subject to indefinite delays.

The decision not to open the landmark hospital came after last-minute inspections found safety concerns over its ventilation system.

It is understood the health board had been considering a partial opening.

Ms Freeman has ordered an investigation into the problems with the new building and said patient safety had to come first.

Image caption The minister said she is "accountable" for what happens in the health service

She told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland: "NHS Lothian were looking at options, they had not made a decision about what they wanted to do.

"I took the decision that it was not safe to open the hospital next week in any respect until I'd been assured for patient safety that every other area of that hospital met national standards."

Asked if she had overruled the health board, Ms Freeman said: "Yes, I have."

The health secretary said she was informed on Tuesday that the "final validation check" of the ventilation system in Critical Care was not meeting national standards.

She said: "Because this was picked up so late I want to be sure that all other safety checks in the rest of the hospital are also conducted again.

"The decision I took was that it was too great a risk."

The new 233-bed hospital will form part of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh campus, providing care for children and young people to about 16 years of age.

The new hospital had been due to open in 2017 but a series of problems pushed that back.

It shares the same design as the Queen Elizabeth University hospital in Glasgow which has also had problems with ventilation systems.

Ms Freeman had been asked in parliament last month if NHS Lothian had been assured that the same problems did not exist at the new children's hospital.

The health secretary said NHS Lothian had given her assurances that it would not take ownership of the building under it was sure those steps had been taken.