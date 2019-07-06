Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Edinburgh
- 6 July 2019
A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a car in what police described as a "serious road collision" in Edinburgh.
The incident happened on South Bridge in the city centre at 15:17.
Police said it involved a male pedestrian and a car.
A spokesman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. Inquiries are ongoing."