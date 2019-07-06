Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Edinburgh

  • 6 July 2019
South Bridge incident Image copyright Twitter/@RealSandee
Image caption South Bridge was closed while police investigation work took place

A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a car in what police described as a "serious road collision" in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on South Bridge in the city centre at 15:17.

Police said it involved a male pedestrian and a car.

A spokesman said: "Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. Inquiries are ongoing."

