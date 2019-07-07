Forensics team searches home after anti-terror raid in Glenrothes
- 7 July 2019
Forensics experts have been searching a house in Fife after a 22-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.
A police presence remains at the home in Glenrothes following Saturday's intelligence-led raid.
The man was arrested on suspicion of engaging in conduct in preparation for committing acts of terrorism and is being held in police custody.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing in the Glenrothes area.