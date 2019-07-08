Image copyright Paul Smith Image caption Police and forensic officers searched a property in Glenrothes on an intelligence-led operation

A man has been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act, police have confirmed.

The 22-year-old was arrested after an intelligence-led raid in Fife on Saturday.

Forensic experts searched a house in Glenrothes following the operation.

Police said the man was expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.