Man charged after Glenrothes anti-terror raid
- 8 July 2019
A man has been charged in connection with alleged offences under the Terrorism Act, police have confirmed.
The 22-year-old was arrested after an intelligence-led raid in Fife on Saturday.
Forensic experts searched a house in Glenrothes following the operation.
Police said the man was expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.