A shopkeeper was threatened by four men with a machete during an armed robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at about 21:50 on Saturday at a convenience store in Biggar Road.

A 54-year-old man was closing up when four men got out of a silver Range Rover and entered the shop.

One of the men had the machete and all four threatened the shopkeeper before stealing a four-figure sum of cash and some cigarettes.

Car circled store

Det Insp Bruce Coutts, of Police Scotland, said: "While no-one was injured during this robbery, it was a very frightening ordeal for the shopkeeper and we are actively looking to trace those involved.

"The silver Range Rover used by the men initially parked in front of the store before circling and coming back.

"As such we're looking to hear from any members of the public, or motorists who were on Biggar Road, and can provide any information relevant to this investigation.

"In particular, we are eager to speak with a man and woman who spoke with the victim shortly after the incident, after he made his way out of the shop and stood outside the church on Frogston Road West.

"These individuals are requested to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

All of the thieves are described as being of South Asian appearance, possibly Pakistani or Bangladeshi and spoke with English accents.

The first was in his late 30s, about 5ft 11in tall, of heavy build and with some facial hair. He was wearing a black cotton Hollister hooded top with the hood up and black jogging bottoms.

The second thief was 5ft 9in tall and of medium build. He was wearing a light grey hooded top with the hood up and a white scarf covering the bottom half of his face.

The third and fourth thieves were in their mid-20s, about 5ft 9in tall and were wearing black hooded tops with the hood up. It is believed they also had scarves obscuring their faces.