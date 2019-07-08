Image copyright Google Image caption Houses in Blinkbonny have been affected

Some houses in Edinburgh have not had water for three days after a mains pipe burst in the south west of the city.

Scottish Water said it was doing all that it could to repair the pipe, which burst in Harlaw Road in Balerno, on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

Homes in Balerno, Currie and Blinkbonny have been affected with either no water, low water pressure or discoloured water.

Scottish Water said bottled water had been given to the worst affect homes.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: "We received reports of a burst on a 45cm water main at Harlaw Road in Balerno on Saturday afternoon.

"An alternative water supply was put in place and the vast majority of people in the Balerno/Currie area did not have any water issues.

"Some customers reported low water pressure or discoloured water which can happen when alternative supplies are used.

"A small number of customers have reported a loss of water supply. To date we have delivered bottled water to five premises in the area while the repair is underway.

"We are doing all we can to have repair this issue as quickly as possible and hope that work will be completed later today and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"If customers have any concerns about their water supply we urge them to contact our customer engagement centre on 0800 0778778."