Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police are appealing for anyone who has seen the bikes to come forward

Two tourists on a cycling holiday in Edinburgh have had their electric bikes stolen at knifepoint.

The women, aged 47 and 62, were approached by the thieves at Cramond Foreshore at about 15:30 on Monday.

Police said the victims were not hurt in the incident but were "extremely upset" at being robbed of their bikes.

They have appealed for help in tracing the two men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, who were responsible.

The women were reading a tidal timings sign near the roundabout at Cramond Causeway when the men, armed with a knife, approached them and demanded their bikes.

One of them was white, of thin build, with pale skin and short brown hair. He was wearing jogging bottoms.

The second was white, of average to stocky build, with short dark hair.

Image copyright Google Image caption The women were robbed of their bikes at Cramond foreshore

The bikes were red Specialized Varda model E-Bikes with women's frames. One was small and the other was medium. One has a black wicker basket on the back.

Det Insp Bruce Coutts said: "Both victims are on a cycling holiday in Edinburgh and have been left extremely upset at being robbed of their bikes.

"We are pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the culprits and recover the bicycles and we would urge anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact police immediately.

"If you were in the Cramond foreshore area on Monday afternoon and saw anything suspicious, or believe you can help us identify the men responsible then please also get in touch."