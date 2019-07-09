Image copyright Google Image caption Police have now launched an investigation into the incident on the A917 between Elie and St Monans

A cyclist found with a serious head injury on a Fife road is in a critical condition in hospital.

The 43-year-old man was discovered by a member of the public lying on the A917 between Elie and St Monans on Monday evening.

Police said they were keeping an "open mind" about his injuries.

However they are trying to establish whether the cyclist was hit by a vehicle which did not stop between 19:30 and 19:45.

'Matter of urgency'

Det Ch Insp John Anderson, of Police Scotland, urged any motorist involved in the incident to "search their conscience".

He said: "Given the time of day this occurred, it is unlikely any individual would be unaware of they had struck someone, as there would still have been plenty of light.

"I would ask any motorist involved to search their conscience and come forward as a matter of urgency to speak with us and explain the full circumstances of what happened."

He appealed for information about any vehicle seen with new damage.

"Specifically I am also looking to speak with the driver of a silver Vauxhall motor vehicle that we know sustained damage on the Elie to St Monans road near to Ardross Cottages," he added.

"Likewise, any other motorists or members of the public who have any relevant information, including anyone with dash-cam footage who may have been travelling in this area of Fife yesterday evening, should also contact police immediately."