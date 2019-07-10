Image copyright PA

A man has described the "hell" of two failed cycles of treatment for hepatitis C, which he contracted after a blood transfusion.

The anonymous witness told the Infected Blood Inquiry in Edinburgh he received the blood in Dumfries and Galloway in 1976 when he was 18.

He described the side-effects of the medication on his physical and mental health as "horrific".

The man said the virus was cleared by a third round of treatment in 2016.

But the long-term damage to his liver meant his health was still likely to deteriorate.

'Lack of evidence'

He told the inquiry that he believed the blood he had received had come from America, although letters from health officials said no hospital records existed.

Financial support was also refused, he said, due to the lack of evidence of this treatment.

The UK-wide public inquiry is in Scotland for two weeks to hear from patients who contracted HIV and hepatitis from contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s, and from the families of people who were infected.

An earlier public inquiry into contaminated blood products in Scotland was labelled a "whitewash" by victims.

The Penrose Inquiry - published in 2015 - took six years and cost more than £12m, though its powers and terms of reference were limited.