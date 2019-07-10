Image copyright Google Image caption Scott Walker was found on the A917 between Elie and St Monan's on Monday

A cyclist who was found with a serious head injury on a Fife road has died in hospital.

Scott Walker, 43, was found on the A917 between Elie and St Monan's at about 19:45 on Monday.

Police said their investigations into the circumstances of the incident were continuing.

However, one line of inquiry is that Mr Walker, from St Monan's, was hit by a vehicle which did not stop some time between 19:30 and 19:45.

Det Ch Insp John Anderson, from Fife CID, appealed for any drivers who were on the road at about the time to come forward.

He said: "If indeed another vehicle has been involved, then the driver needs to contact us as a matter of urgency and help us provide Scott's loved ones with the answers they require.

"Our inquiries at the scene have indicated that at some point a Vauxhall Astra, we believe to be silver or partly silver in colour, has been involved in a collision. This could either be a hatchback or estate motor car or an Astra van.

"However, we do not know at this time if this is linked to the injuries Scott sustained, or if this is a separate incident."‎