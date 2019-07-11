Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The bikes were red Specialized Varda model E-Bikes with women's frames

A teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the knifepoint robbery of two tourist cyclists' electric bikes in Edinburgh.

The women, aged 47 and 62, were approached by the thieves at Cramond Foreshore at about 15:30 on Monday.

The 16-year-old boy was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Inquiries are still ongoing to trace a second male believed to be involved in the incident.

The bikes were red Specialized Varda model E-Bikes with women's frames. One was small and the other was medium. One has a black wicker basket on the back.