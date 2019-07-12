Public to have say on Edinburgh lap dancing clubs

The public is to have a say on the future of lap dancing clubs in Edinburgh.

It comes in the wake of new legislation allowing local authorities to limit the number of sexual entertainment venues, including setting a zero limit.

The Scottish government said the intention behind the new law was to prevent crime, ensure staff and customer safety and prevent nuisance.

The City of Edinburgh Council public consultation will run until 17 August.

Glasgow Council started a similar consultation in May, which is due to end in August.

BBC Scotland understands Fife Council also plan to carry out a public consultation on sexual entertainment venues "later this year".