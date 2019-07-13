Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Body of missing Edinburgh teenager found at golf course

  • 13 July 2019
Image caption The body was found in woodland at the golf course

Police searching for a teenager missing in Edinburgh have said his body has been found.

Leon Fleming, who was 18, had last been seen on Wednesday evening leaving Almond House Lodge on Marine Drive.

His body was discovered in woodland at Silverknowes Golf Course on Saturday morning.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

