A motorcyclist has died in a one-vehicle collision in West Lothian.

Police said the man came off his Suzuki GSXR600 and struck a telecom box in Bathgate on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old died at the scene of the crash, which happened on Glasgow Road, at Rendezvous Place, at about 22:05.

Officers believe that there were no other vehicles involved but want to speak to any potential witnesses who can help them establish what happened.

Sgt Dominic Doyle said: "Any motorists or members of the public who were in the area of the A89 on Saturday evening and who believe they have any relevant information, including dashcam footage of the collision, should contact police immediately."