Man dies in fall from Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat

  • 15 July 2019
Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh Image copyright Getty Images

A man has died after falling from a rock face at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were alerted to the injured man shortly before 22:00 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing, however the death is not being treated as suspicious."

