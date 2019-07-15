Image copyright Google Image caption The M8 multi-vehicle crash happened at about 17:00

Drivers trying to leave Edinburgh have faced long delays after a four-car rush hour crash on the M8.

The motorway was closed westbound at junction two Claylands after the multi-vehicle incident which happened just before 17:00 on Monday.

Cars were passing on the hard shoulder initially but the road was then closed. Traffic Scotland reported that queues had built up on the A720.

Police confirmed that emergency services were at the scene.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area of possible.

It is not yet known if there were any casualties.