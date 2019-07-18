Image copyright Google Image caption Police said three teenagers were involved in the assault on a man in Bridge Street, Tranent

A 52-year-old man has been left seriously hurt after an attack in East Lothian.

The man was walking in Bridge Street, Tranent at about 23:20 on Saturday 13 July when he was attacked.

Police said he was taken to St John's hospital suffering significant facial injuries.

Detectives are looking for two teenage women and a teenage boy in connection to the incident and have released descriptions.

Det Con Jack Wall said: "This was a particularly nasty assault which has resulted in the victim sustaining some very serious injuries.

"We are particularly keen to speak to a male and two females who were present at the time of the incident.

"The male is described as aged 14 to 15 years of age, around 5ft tall, of skinny build with brown hair and wearing a black waterproof jacket."

Dashcam appeal

He added: "The first female is aged between 18 and 20 years, 5ft 3in tall of slim build and with long blonde hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a red t-shirt, a small black jacket, black ripped jeans and white Nike trainers.

"The second female is between 16 to 18, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with long brown hair and wearing a long black top and black trousers."

Police urged anyone who knows the individuals to make contact. They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch as a matter of urgency.