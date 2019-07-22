Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man taken to hospital after fall from Royal Mile window

  • 22 July 2019
Police on the Royal Mile Image copyright @ToeKneeTweets

A man was taken to hospital after falling from a window on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The incident happened near the Radisson Blu Hotel at about 17:40 on Sunday.

There is no further information on the man's condition.

The incident happened just a few hours before The Proclaimers were due on stage at Edinburgh Castle.

