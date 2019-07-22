Image copyright Google Image caption Police now want to trace five teenagers after the assault on a man in Bridge Street, Tranent

Police are now looking for five teenagers after a 52-year-old man was seriously hurt in an attack in East Lothian.

The man was walking in Bridge Street, Tranent at about 23:20 on Saturday 13 July when he was attacked, suffering "very serious" facial injuries.

Detectives were originally looking for three teenagers, but are now trying to trace a group of five young people.

Officers believe they may be able to assist their inquiries.

They have released descriptions of the group: