Image copyright Ian Georgeson

All-night tram services will be put on for the first time in the capital during this summer's Edinburgh festivals.

The temporary timetable will run on Fridays and Saturdays between 3 and 25 August.

There will be a tram service every 20 minutes between midnight and 05:30.

Overnight parking restrictions at Ingliston Park and Ride have also been lifted on Friday and Saturdays while the all-night trams are running.

Sarah Singh, operations manager at Edinburgh Trams, said: "For three weeks in August we see a huge surge in customers wanting to come into the city.

"The cost of travelling by tram at night will be the same as during the day, with a return ticket in the City Zone costing just £3.20 for adults."