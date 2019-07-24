Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Andrew McCarron was fatally injured outside Edinburgh City FC's social club

The family of a man killed in a disturbance outside a football social club in Edinburgh have said his loss is "immeasurable".

Electrician Andrew McCarron, 49, died in hospital after the incident outside Edinburgh City FC's social club in Lochend Road South on Sunday.

Paul Smith, 42, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident.

He made no plea to the murder charge and was remanded in custody.

Mr McCarron was originally from Birmingham but lived in Edinburgh, where he worked for property developer David Love Property.

In a statement, his family said Mr McCarron was a "loving family man" and "a kind soul".

It added: "He will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, children, family and friends.

"The loss of our beloved Andrew is immeasurable, but so also, is the love he left behind."