Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Safety warnings have been issued ahead of a dance music festival in Edinburgh

Police have issued a warning to dance music fans ahead of a major event in Edinburgh this weekend.

Elrow Town music festival takes place at the Royal Highland Centre Showground in Ingliston on Saturday.

Police Scotland have reminded those attending of a zero tolerance of drugs and warned against bringing drugs, alcohol or weapons into the venue.

They urged ticket holders to behave responsibly and not put themselves or others at risk of harm.

Police said an "appropriate" police deployment would be in place to support the organisers to keep the public safe.

Image caption Police sniffer dogs will be in operation

Between 8,000 and up to 10,000 dance music fans are expected to attend the event.

Officers from Police Scotland will be working alongside detection dogs and stewarding staff to search all those entering the venue.

Anyone found to be bringing illicit items such as drugs, alcohol or weapons in with them will be turned away and may face further police action.

'Very keen noses'

The event commander, Supt Jordana Emerson said: "This is the second time Elrow has taken place at the Royal Highland Centre Showground, however, this is a new format, more akin to a festival and is one of many major events we police at this venue.

"We have a wealth of experience in dealing with large events such as this and we will have appropriate resources in place to keep all those in attendance safe and respond to any criminal incidents, which may arise.

"Please remember that you will be subject to a search before entering the venue and if you are found to have any prohibited items you have drugs, alcohol or weapons on your person, you may not be permitted entry and could face further police action.

"You won't be getting in and may face a criminal record. We have detection search dogs supporting the operation who have very keen noses."

"Furthermore, once you're inside the ground, please drink responsibly and don't have your evening ruined by the excessive consumption of alcohol."

Attendees were also advised to use public transport and free bus services set up by event organisers.