Teenage boy raped at Edinburgh campsite

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Mortonhall Caravan Park over reports of a serious sexual assault

A 16-year-old boy has been raped at a campsite in Edinburgh.

Police were alerted to the attack at the Mortonhall Caravan Park, off Frogston Road, on Tuesday.

Officers said they were following a positive line of inquiry and investigations were ongoing.

An area of the campsite was cordoned off by the force earlier this week but has now been reopened. A park spokesman said staff would be giving "full co-operation" to police inquiries.