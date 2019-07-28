Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Teenager charged after boy found alone in Edinburgh street

  • 28 July 2019

Police in Edinburgh have charged a teenager after a five-year-old boy was found wandering alone on a street.

The incident happened in the Craigmount area at about 11:00.

A police spokeswoman said the boy was traced within 10 minutes and returned home.

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with neglect.

Related Topics