Fresh talks are taking place in an attempt to avert an indefinite bus strike due to start in Edinburgh later this week.

Drivers and engineers from Lothian Buses are to walk out on Friday after rejecting a last-minute deal in a long-running dispute with management.

The Unite union said its officials had met representatives of Edinburgh Council, which owns the bus company.

Further talks with management will take place later on Monday.

Bullying concerns

Asked if there had been any movement from the company, Unite regional officer Lyn Turner said: "Yes. We are working through that and that's all I can really say at the moment.

"Unite have held discussions with all the major stakeholders and we're hopeful we will have something to announce in due course."

The strike has been planned to coincide with the first day of the Edinburgh Festival and Fringe.

The Unite union had recommended that its 1,700 members at Lothian Buses accept a new deal following talks.

The proposal, which came amid a long-running dispute, included a 2.7% pay rise and new measures to address concerns over bullying.

This included bringing in external experts to assist management and the workforce.