Image copyright Google

Records dating from the late 19th Century have been damaged after a flood at the National Records of Scotland.

Staff said birth, death and marriage records were affected after heavy rain flooded through the New Register House dome in central Edinburgh last week.

They said there was no loss of information as all records were digitised.

The records office said a team of volunteers was on standby in case flooding occurred in future.

A spokeswoman at National Records of Scotland said: "Following exceptionally heavy rainfall last week, water ingress was detected in New Register House.

"There was no significant damage to records or building fabric and a successful repair was promptly carried out."