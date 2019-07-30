Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Roof ripped off bus in Fauldhouse bridge crash

  • 30 July 2019
Shotts Road in Fauldhouse Image copyright Tam Lindsay

The roof of a double-decker bus has been ripped off after its driver attempted to drive under a railway bridge.

The Lothian Country bus was travelling on Shotts Road in Fauldhouse when the incident happened at about 11:15.

Police Scotland said there were no casualties and the road was still closed.

A Lothian Country spokesman said it was assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries.

