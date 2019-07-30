Image copyright Camelot

A couple from East Lothian are celebrating after becoming overnight millionaires in the EuroMillions draw.

Alan, 50, and Claire Gray, 48, who have lived in Tranent for 27 years, matched a winning EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code on Friday 19 July.

The couple want to go on exotic holidays, visit Michelin star restaurants and buy a new car.

Mr Gray regularly bought Lucky Dips for EuroMillions and Lotto before the big win.

He uses The National Lottery mobile app but when the email notification came through about his ticket last weekend, he was a bit sceptical.

Bucket list

"At first I wasn't sure if it was true but when I phoned Camelot and they confirmed we had won £1m we just couldn't believe it," he said. "Things are now starting to sink in but it's still pretty surreal.

"Our daughter lives down south so when we broke the news she thought we were winding her up.

"I think she might believe us now though. All our friends and family have been delighted for us."

Mr Gray is an instrument technician for an oil and gas company and a lifelong Hibernian FC fan and Mrs Gray is a senior early years practitioner.

Speaking about how they will spend their winnings, Mr Gray said: "We have always loved to travel and still have lots of places on our bucket list to tick off.

"It's very exciting to think that we can now do this. We're already planning a trip to Dubai towards the end of the year and I have my eye on a new car, maybe an Audi or Honda."

"We also enjoy going for nice meals so perhaps a few trips to some Michelin star restaurants will be on the cards as well."