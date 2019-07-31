Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Baby discovered not breathing dies in ambulance

  • 31 July 2019
A baby has died on the way to hospital after her mother called an ambulance when she noticed she was not breathing.

The three-week-old took unwell at her home in Drylaw at about 03:10 on Tuesday.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and police said inquiries are ongoing.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

