Baby discovered not breathing dies in ambulance
- 31 July 2019
A baby has died on the way to hospital after her mother called an ambulance when she noticed she was not breathing.
The three-week-old took unwell at her home in Drylaw at about 03:10 on Tuesday.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and police said inquiries are ongoing.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.