Hundreds of jobs at risk at Fife furniture firm

Hundreds of jobs at Fife furniture firm Havelock International are under threat.

The union Unite claims the Kirkcaldy-based shop fitting company has a "significant" cash flow problem.

Workers have been asked to attend a meeting on Thursday morning for an update from bosses.

The business, which employs about 300 people, was bought out of administration last year after the High Street slump dented order numbers.

GMB Scotland organiser Allison Cairns said: "We have met with management briefly but we left with more questions than answers.

"Administration has not been confirmed and the workforce will reconvene tomorrow morning at 10:00 for a further update."

Ms Cairns said she understood the cash flow problem was due to non-payment of money from a contractor in Aberdeen.

"We believe this is a viable employer, we are told that the orders books are in good shape, but there is an immediate need for Havelock's clients to pay their bills so it can pay this workforce and sustain the business."

Havelock International, which is based in Kirkcaldy, makes and fits furniture for shops and public buildings.

The firm used to be known as Havelock Europa and was sold through a pre-pack administration process last year to Havelock International, a new firm established by turnaround specialist Rcapital.

The sale came immediately after the appointment of PwC as administrators.