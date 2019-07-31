Teenagers charged over Tranent 'serious' assault
- 31 July 2019
A 16-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after a 52-year-old man was seriously hurt in an attack in East Lothian.
The man was walking in Bridge Street, Tranent at about 23:20 on Saturday 13 July when he was attacked, suffering "very serious" facial injuries.
Detectives were originally looking for three teenagers but are now trying to trace a group of five young people.
The pair are due to appear at Edinburgh sheriff Court on 28 August.