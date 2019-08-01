Image copyright @LEICESTERCNRTL Image caption The train ended up in Abbeyhill

An investigation has been launched after a Caledonian Sleeper train arriving at Edinburgh Waverley overshot the platform.

The Northbound Lowlander service ended up in Abbeyhill to the east of the station following the 08:45 incident.

It blocked a junction, halting trains to and from North Berwick, Dunbar, Tweedbank and London.

Officials from the train's operator said early indications were that there were no technical problems.

Ryan Flaherty, Serco's managing director for Caledonian Sleeper, said: "Our northbound Lowlander service into Edinburgh Waverley this morning overran the platform, due to an earlier operational issue at Carstairs.

"An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident, but early indications are that there are no technical problems with the rolling stock. We have notified the relevant authorities.

"As a result of the delay guests disembarked at Edinburgh Waverley at around 08:45 and we're sorry for the effect this delay had for our guests.

"We anticipate that services will run as normal tonight."