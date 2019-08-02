Image copyright Leicester Central Image caption The train came to a halt several hundred yards to the east of the station

The Caledonian Sleeper train was stopped using an emergency brake after overshooting the platform at Edinburgh Waverley.

The Northbound Lowlander service ended up several hundred yards to the east of the station after the incident on Thursday.

Operator Serco confirmed the train's manager deployed the emergency brake.

An inspector from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch was sent to the scene to gather evidence.

The train blocked a junction, halting trains to and from North Berwick, Dunbar, Tweedbank and London.

Image copyright Caledonian Sleeper Image caption The new Caledonian Sleeper cars have been operating on the route to Edinburgh

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Clearly this is an incredibly serious situation which calls for nothing less than the grounding of the entire new Sleeper fleet until we have the full details of the what went wrong.

"No one should be playing fast and loose with faulty brakes on our railways and Serco need to wake up to that fact and act now."

A spokesman for Serco said: "We can confirm the emergency brake is what brought the train to a halt and was deployed by the train manager."

A Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) spokesman said: "An RAIB inspector was deployed yesterday to gather evidence. We will use this information to decide any further course of action."

The Sleeper service has been besieged with problems since its re-launch and staff recently voted for industrial action in a dispute over "appalling" working conditions.