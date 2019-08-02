Image copyright Google Image caption The attack is alleged to have happened at a flat in Old Tolbooth Wynd in Edinburgh

A man is to stand trial charged with trying to kill his partner in an Edinburgh city centre flat.

David Wood, 51, allegedly attacked Christine Wells at a flat close to Edinburgh's Royal Mile in April.

Prosecutors claim the woman was unconscious after Wood is said to have choked her and restricted her breathing.

It is also alleged he punched her, tried to bite her face and gouged her eyes at the flat in Old Tolbooth Wynd.

Mr Wood appeared for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

His lawyer Brian Gilfedder pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge.

Lord Mulholland set a trial due to begin next month in Edinburgh.

The case could last up to three days.