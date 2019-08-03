Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police launch probe after body discovered in Edinburgh

  • 3 August 2019
West Pilton March, Edinburgh Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to West Pilton March in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon

An investigation is under way after the body of a man was discovered in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on West Pilton March at about 1345.

A force spokeswoman said officers are still at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

It is not yet known if the death is being treated as suspicious.

Related Topics