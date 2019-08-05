Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Sink hole appears in Edinburgh city centre road

  • 5 August 2019
Hole Pic: Zoe MacDonald

An Edinburgh street has been closed after a sink hole appeared in the middle of the road.

Broughton Road, near Canonmills, is closed to traffic between East Claremont Street and Logie Green Road.

Officials used the full length of a broom handle to work out how deep the hole was. The hole is about as wide as a mobile phone.

Work is currently under way to fix the problem.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites